Excise scam: Court reserves order on cognisance point on ED's charge sheet

The ED also said further investigation was underway against the accused named in the case as well as other individuals and companies

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 8:58 PM IST
A Delhi court on Monday reserved its order on whether to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's supplementary charge sheet filed in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge MK Nagpal fixed May 1 for pronouncing the order on ED's second supplementary prosecution complaint (ED's equivalent of a charge sheet) in the case naming three individuals -- Raghav Magunta, Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Malhotra -- and five related companies.

The judge reserved the order after hearing arguments by ED's Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta, who said there was enough evidence to prosecute the accused named in the documents for the offence of money laundering.

The ED also said further investigation was underway against the accused named in the case as well as other individuals and companies.

The court has reserved order on the bail application Joshi and Malhotra for April 28.

The ED's money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR.

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 8:58 PM IST

