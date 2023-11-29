Home / India News / Experts discuss diaster-resilient infra in mountains at global conference

Experts discuss diaster-resilient infra in mountains at global conference

The session focused on "challenges and solutions for building disaster-resilient infrastructure in mountains, emphasising sustainable development and technological innovation"

Press Trust of India Dehradun

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 9:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Global experts, who had gathered here as part of the World Congress on Disaster Management, discussed multiple issues and challenges for creating diaster-resilient infrastructure in mountainous regions, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The discussions were held as part of a special technical session steered by the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The sixth edition of the World Congress on Disaster Management was inaugurated here on Tuesday and the four-day event will conclude on December 1.

The session, chaired by professor Anil K Gupta, focused on "challenges and solutions for building disaster-resilient infrastructure in mountains, emphasising sustainable development and technological innovation".

The collaborative discussions aimed to shape actionable frameworks, integrating disaster resilience into infrastructure development for mountain terrains, the statement added.

Also Read

Indian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Independence Day long weekend: Tourists make beeline for Rajasthan

157 killed as strong earthquake jolts Nepal's mountainous western region

Russia reports heavy fighting along border regions of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia

Web Werks to invest Rs 1,400 crore to develop data centre in Navi Mumbai

Jharkhand to airlift its workers rescued from Silkyara tunnel to Ranchi

CCPA asks e-tailers to set up mechanism to prevent unregulated sale of acid

Centre says 125 new projects taken up for exploration of critical minerals

Competition Commission names Sanjay Pandey as interim investigations head

Domestic coal-based power generation rises by 8.8% to 686.7 BU in Apr-Oct

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :infrastructureDisaster risk index

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 9:07 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story