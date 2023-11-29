Experts discuss diaster-resilient infra in mountains at global conference

Global experts, who had gathered here as part of the World Congress on Disaster Management, discussed multiple issues and challenges for creating diaster-resilient infrastructure in mountainous regions, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The discussions were held as part of a special technical session steered by the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The sixth edition of the World Congress on Disaster Management was inaugurated here on Tuesday and the four-day event will conclude on December 1.

The session, chaired by professor Anil K Gupta, focused on "challenges and solutions for building disaster-resilient infrastructure in mountains, emphasising sustainable development and technological innovation".

The collaborative discussions aimed to shape actionable frameworks, integrating disaster resilience into infrastructure development for mountain terrains, the statement added.