Farm fires reach five-year high in Rajasthan, Delhi; record low in Punjab

Farm fire incidents in Rajasthan and Delhi have reached their highest levels since 2020, with Rajasthan reporting 2,060 cases and Delhi witnessing 12, according to data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI). This marks a sharp contrast to Punjab and Haryana, where stubble burning incidents have dropped to a five-year low.

Between September 15 and November 17, 2024, IARI detected a total of 25,108 farm fire events across six states. Punjab reported 8,404 incidents, Haryana 1,082, Uttar Pradesh 2,807, Delhi 12, Rajasthan 2,060, and Madhya Pradesh 10,743. Notably, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh recorded their second-highest farm fire numbers during this period.

In Delhi, North and North West districts accounted for all reported cases. In Rajasthan, Baran, Bundi, Chittaurgarh, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Kota, and Sawai Madhopur were major contributors to the spike.

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'severe' category on Monday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 494. On Sunday, the worsening pollution prompted authorities to enforce Stage-IV actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), including a ban on truck entry, suspension of public construction projects, and closure of schools for physical classes. Flights were also disrupted, with several diverted due to poor visibility.

Stage-IV of GRAP, which applies when the AQI crosses 450, was imposed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to combat the crisis.

On Monday, the Supreme Court questioned the Delhi government on its delayed implementation of the measures despite the alarming rise in pollution levels.

“The moment the AQI reaches between 300 and 400, Stage-IV has to be invoked. How can you take risks in these matters by delaying applicability of Stage-IV of GRAP?” the bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih told the counsel.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi described the hazardous air quality as a "medical emergency" for North India and called for immediate action. However, the Delhi government has yet to present a detailed proposal to address the crisis. Meanwhile, physical classes have been suspended for most students, with online classes continuing for all except grades 10 and 12.

The court directed the state government to explain the steps it has taken to address the alarming rise in pollution levels.

Stubble burning is estimated to account for as much as 40 per cent of Delhi's pollution, according to SAFAR, a weather forecasting agency under the Ministry of Earth Sciences. The burning of residual crops after the rice harvest remains a persistent challenge despite efforts to curb the practice.

Kaushik Basu, professor of economics at Cornell University and former chief economist of the World Bank, stressed on social media that tackling pollution should be a top priority for the government. “Left unchecked, this kind of pollution can bring India’s growth story to an end,” he warned.