Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Punjab sees 50% dip in post-harvest farm fires; no effect on Delhi's air

Punjab sees 50% dip in post-harvest farm fires; no effect on Delhi's air

The farm fire incidents in the period have gone down by 75 per cent since 2022

This has led to incidents of stubble burning, as the farmers burn the paddy residue to sow wheat. Unlike previous years, the number of stubble burning incidents has reduced considerably this year. From the onset of the stubble burning season (widely
On Sunday, Punjab saw 138 farm fires -- Ferozepur with highest such incidents
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 1:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Farm fires in Punjab, often blamed for the rise in Delhi's air pollution, have gone down by 50 per cent since last year in the post-harvest period, with little effect on the air quality in the national capital.

From September 15 to October 27, Punjab has seen 1,995 farm fire cases as compared to 4,059 in the corresponding period last year, as per data from the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre.

The farm fire incidents in the period have gone down by 75 per cent since 2022. The state recorded 8,147 farm fires in 2022 in this period.

After paddy harvesting in October and November, stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and states adjacent to Delhi are said to contribute to pollution in Delhi. Paddy procurement is underway in Punjab.

On Sunday, Punjab saw 138 farm fires -- Ferozepur with highest such incidents, followed by Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib, according to data.

On the same day in 2022 and 2023, the state had seen 1,111 and 766 farm fires, respectively.

More From This Section

GSL launches two indigenous fast patrol vessels for the Indian Coast Guard

LIVE: PM Modi, Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez inaugurate Tata-Airbus defence manufacturing hub

Delhi stations suspend platform tickets until Nov 6 after Mumbai stampede

Medicine regulator explores reducing dependence on animals for drug trials

Bain-backed 360 One WAM plans largest private credit fund in India

The drop in farm fire cases, however, has not had a significant effect on air pollution in Delhi, where air quality was "very poor" with an AQI reading of 355.

As the window for Rabi crops like wheat is very short after paddy harvest, some farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue for sowing the next crop.

With over 31 lakh hectares of paddy area, Punjab produces around 180-200 lakh tonnes of paddy straw every year.

Punjab recorded 36,663 farm fires in 2023, registering a 26 per cent drop in such incidents from the year before.

The state recorded 49,922 fire events in 2022, 71,304 in 2021, 76,590 in 2020, 55,210 in 2019 and 50,590 in 2018 with many districts, including Sangrur, Mansa, Bathinda and Amritsar, witnessing a large number of stubble-burning incidents.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

'No space crunch in Punjab': Centre dismisses concerns over paddy storage

Punjab BJP meets governor, blames AAP for slow paddy lifting process

Punjab: Farmers to hold 'chakka jam' in 4 locations over paddy procurement

Stubble burning cases reported in Punjab, Haryana despite SC's criticism

NIA chargesheets associate of Khalistani terrorists in Punjab terror case

Topics :Stubble burningPunjabfarm firesFarm fireDelhi air quality

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story