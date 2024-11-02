Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Floating structures bring water to UP villages under Jal Jeevan Mission

Floating structures bring water to UP villages under Jal Jeevan Mission

The technically and visually impressive structures have been made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jal Jeevan Mission

Jal Jeevan Mission
Villagers have expressed satisfaction with Jan Jeevan scheme | Representational
Press Trust of India Sonbhadra (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 11:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Floating structures, including a pump house and pipelines installed on water in the Dhanraul Dam, are providing an innovative solution to deliver water to local population in hundreds of villages in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district.

The technically and visually impressive structures have been made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jal Jeevan Mission.

These floating installations are part of the Belahi Gram Group Drinking Water Project and aim to benefit thousands in the region, according to officials.

The hilly terrain of Sonbhadra poses challenges for construction, including high costs, extended timelines, and legal complications due to forest land regulations. "Considering these factors, technical experts decided to establish a floating pump house in the Dhanraul Dam," said Rohit Yadav, Additional District Magistrate for Namami Gange.

The project, Yadav said, aims to supply water to 21,638 households across 210 villages, benefiting an estimated 108,000 people.

"Work is progressing according to the target, with construction work pending in only 25 villages. Out of nine water tanks, seven are operational, supplying water to the communities, while two are still under construction," he said.

More From This Section

LIVE: Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora; terrorists open fire on security forces

Veteran Assamese actor-director Kulada Kumar Bhattacharya passes away at 91

Junior doctors call for capital punishment in RG Kar Medical College case

Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule greet people on occasion of Diwali Padwa

Delhi's Diwali fireworks lead to high pollution, AQI remains 'very poor'

The Prime Minister's Har Ghar Nal Jal Yojana, initiated in 2019, has introduced 12 drinking water projects in Sonbhadra, benefiting lakhs of families across the district, according to officials.

Villagers also expressed satisfaction with the scheme.

"We receive a daily water supply of about two hours through the new connection," Vijay Pratap Singh, a resident of Padri Khurd, told PTI. He shared that access to clean water has had a positive effect on their health.

Ritu, from the Khairahi village in the Chatra block, also said water access in her household has improved.

"Previously, we had to walk long distances for water, but now it is easily available," she said, reflecting the sentiments shared by many locals.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Uttar Pradesh: Senior bureaucrats tasked with attracting investment

UP fast-tracks land acquisition drive; aims to buy 96k acres within 3 yrs

NGT castigates UP officials for mining permissions in turtle sanctuary

How Uttar Pradesh became India's new business magnet, overtaking Bengal

CM Yogi launches Rs 5.8 cr scholarship scheme for Sanskrit students in UP

Topics :Jal Jeevan MissionNarendra ModiUttar Pradesh

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story