LIVE: Eknath Shinde hits out at MVA; says Uddhav tied up with Cong against Balasaheb's ideals

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, CM Eknath Shinde said, "Work, development of the state, lifestyle change, our government has done all of this... In the Lok Sabha elections, the vote share moved towards the Shiv Sena. The same will be repeated in these elections also... I am the team leader as of now. Our team is working... Everyone in our team is equal... Our goal is to bring the Mahayuti government and develop the state..."
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) in several areas of Delhi continued to be in the 'very poor' category on Saturday morning. A thin layer of smog engulfed the national capital as the air quality continues to deteriorate.
Lebanese authorities on Friday raised the death toll from Israeli bombardment of the country's northeast to at least 45, with airstrikes pounding rural villages that had previously been spared the worst of Israel's intense air campaign against Hezbollah. The governor of Baalbek, Bachir Khodr, reported airstrikes on nine villages across the northeast killing 41 people on Friday, 17 more deaths than was previously reported by Lebanon's National News Agency.
DoT seeks security compliance from Starlink, Amazon for satcom services
DoT has requested Starlink and Amazon to fulfill key security compliances before moving forward with their applications to offer satellite communication services in India.
9:02 AM
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath holds Janta Darshan at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur
8:56 AM
Singapore urges all parties to reach ceasefire in Gaza, release hostages
Singapore commends the work of Unicef, UNRWA and the other UN agencies for the essential role they provided
8:55 AM
Toxic foam seen floating on the Yamuna River as pollution level in the river remains high
8:45 AM
Jury convicts former Kentucky officer of using excessive force on Breonna Taylor during deadly raid
8:40 AM
UAE attends Global Alliance for implementation of two-state solution meeting in Riyadh
8:33 AM
Will end economic disaster of Kamala Harris, launch brand new Trump economic miracle: Donald Trump
Describing the economic policies of Vice President Kamala Harris as a disaster, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Friday said he would launch a brand new economic miracle after he wins the elections.
8:29 AM
Israel pummels Lebanon and Gaza, killing dozens in fresh waves of airstrikes
Israel launched dozens of intense airstrikes across Lebanon's northeastern farming villages on Friday, killing at least 52 people and wounding scores more, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported.
8:22 AM
Fire breaks out in 3 shops in Assam's Jorhat; no casualties reported
8:21 AM
Very unfortunate incident: Ekhnath Shinde on Baba Siqqidue's murder
On law and order concerns raised after Baba Siqqidue's murder, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde told ANI, "It is the government's responsibility to maintain the law and order... The incident was very unfortunate... Many of the accused in the incident have been arrested. The government and Home Department will reach the roots of it. No one involved will be spared. Strict action will be taken..."
8:20 AM
People arrive at the residence of NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar to greet him on Diwali Padwa
8:19 AM
NCP SCP MP Supriya Sule greets people at the residence of NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, on Diwali Padwa
8:19 AM
PM Modi holds talks with his counterpart from Hellenic Republic to boost India-Greece partnership
In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Yesterday, had a productive conversation with the PM of Hellenic Republic, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, reaffirming our shared commitment to strengthening the India-Greece Strategic Partnership. Together, we aim to deepen our collaboration across trade, defence, shipping and connectivity. Greece is a valued partner for India within the EU as well."