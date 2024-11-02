LIVE: Eknath Shinde hits out at MVA; says Uddhav tied up with Cong against Balasaheb's ideals

Lebanese authorities on Friday raised the death toll from Israeli bombardment of the country's northeast to at least 45, with airstrikes pounding rural villages that had previously been spared the worst of Israel's intense air campaign against Hezbollah. The governor of Baalbek, Bachir Khodr, reported airstrikes on nine villages across the northeast killing 41 people on Friday, 17 more deaths than was previously reported by Lebanon's National News Agency. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) in several areas of Delhi continued to be in the 'very poor' category on Saturday morning. A thin layer of smog engulfed the national capital as the air quality continues to deteriorate.

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, CM Eknath Shinde said, "Work, development of the state, lifestyle change, our government has done all of this... In the Lok Sabha elections, the vote share moved towards the Shiv Sena. The same will be repeated in these elections also... I am the team leader as of now. Our team is working... Everyone in our team is equal... Our goal is to bring the Mahayuti government and develop the state..."