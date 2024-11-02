Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Junior doctors call for capital punishment in RG Kar Medical College case

Junior doctors call for capital punishment in RG Kar Medical College case

As November 9 marks 90 days since the incident, Dr. Rajdeep affirmed that the protests will continue until justice is served

Dr. Rajdeep also urged the CBI to compile a comprehensive chargesheet, noting the importance of including names that may not have been mentioned initially."(Photo: PTI)
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 11:07 AM IST
In the wake of the shocking rape and murder case at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, junior doctors, haved called for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take strict action and ensure capital punishment for those responsible.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Rajdeep, a junior doctor, emphasized the need for severe consequences, "We want the CBI to take strict action against those involved

"We want the CBI to take action against all those involved in this rape and murder. Capital punishment should be given to all the accused," he stated, underscoring the widespread anger and demands for justice within the medical community.

Dr. Rajdeep also urged the CBI to compile a comprehensive chargesheet, noting the importance of including names that may not have been mentioned initially."

"A strong chargesheet should be made against those whose names have not been included in the chargesheet," he added.

As November 9 marks 90 days since the incident, Dr. Rajdeep affirmed that the protests will continue until justice is served.

"On November 9, we will exhibit all the major events that have taken place so far in this case. I want to say that we will not stop; the protest will continue," he asserted.

Earlier on October 22, the junior doctors protesting over the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case in Kolkata ended their hunger strike after a two-hour-long meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat Nabanna.

The tragedy unfolded on August 9, when the second-year medical student was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The incident has ignited protests across West Bengal, with doctors nationwide expressing their solidarity with the junior doctors in Kolkata.

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 11:07 AM IST

