Former IAS officer P K Mishra to continue as Principal Secretary to PM Modi

''Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr P.K. Mishra, IAS (Retired) as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister with effect from 10.06.2024.'', a Personnel Ministry said

P K Mishra, principal secy to PM
P K Mishra, principal secretary to PM
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 5:10 PM IST
Former IAS officer P K Mishra has been re-appointed as the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Personnel Ministry order said.

His appointment will come into effect from June 10, 2024, it said.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr P.K. Mishra, IAS (Retired) as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister with effect from 10.06.2024. His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders whichever is earlier," the order said.
 

Topics :Narendra ModiIAS officersIndia Prime Minister

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 5:10 PM IST

