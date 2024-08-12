Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday met his Nepalese counterpart Sewa Lamsal and other senior political leaders of the Himalayan nation and discussed steady growth of bilateral ties and ways to take it forward. Misri's two-day visit is the first by the Indian foreign secretary to Nepal after the formation of the new government led by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli last month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri met his counterpart Ms. Sewa Lamsal @sewa_lamsal. They discussed the steady growth of India-Nepal cooperation and ways to take it forward. #IndiaNepalFriendship," the Indian embassy in Nepal said in a post on X.

Misri also called on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Paudel at his office in Singha Durbar.

"They discussed various topics, including economic and development cooperation, expediting the construction of ongoing projects and the mutual relations between the two countries," The Himalayan Times newspaper reported.

Misri met Deputy Prime Minister Singh, who also holds the Urban Development Ministry portfolio, and discussed various issues, including problems related to cross-border movement at the Nepal-India border, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

Potential areas for cooperation between Nepal and India were also discussed, the report said, quoting Singh's Secretariat.

Misri expressed India's commitment to continuously support Nepal's peace, stability, and prosperity, the report said.

Singh thanked India for its assistance in infrastructure development, post-earthquake reconstruction, and COVID-19 response in Nepal.

Misri also called on Foreign Minister Dr Deuba and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

"Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri called on Hon'ble Foreign Minister of Nepal Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba. Discussed bilateral matters of mutual interest & ways to further strengthen India-Nepal bilateral cooperation across all sectors," the Indian embassy in Nepal said in a post on X.

On Sunday, Misri met with Nepal's top leadership, including Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and discussed ways to advance bilateral cooperation in various sectors with the Himalayan nation since the formation of a new government here.

He also jointly inaugurated with the Secretary of Nepal's Urban Development Ministry, Maniram Gelal, a new building of Nepal Bhasha Parishad in Kathmandu built under India's post-earthquake reconstruction grant.

This is the first visit of the Indian foreign secretary to Nepal after the formation of the Oli-led coalition government last month.

Misri will meet Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

He will attend a dinner reception hosted by Lamsal before wrapping up the visit to Nepal.