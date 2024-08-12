Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Heavy rain continues to lash Himachal Pradesh, 338 roads closed: Officials

Heavy rain continues to lash Himachal Pradesh, 338 roads closed: Officials

More than 100 people have been killed in rain-related incidents and the state suffered losses of about Rs 842 crore between June 27 and August 9, they said

Heavy Rainfall
Flash floods and landslides have been reported in Chamba, Mandi, Kinnaur, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan districts, the officials said | Photo: ANI Twitter
Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rain since Sunday led to the closure of 338 roads, including four national highways in Himachal Pradesh, officials said.

Several areas in Una are waterlogged, they said on Monday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Rescue operations to locate about 30 people who went missing after the July 31 flash floods in Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts are being conducted but there has been no major success. So far, 28 bodies have been recovered, the officials said.

More than 100 people have been killed in rain-related incidents and the state suffered losses of about Rs 842 crore between June 27 and August 9, they said.
 

The State Emergency Operation Centre said of the 338 roads closed, 104 were in Shimla, 71 in Mandi, 58 in Sirmaur, 55 in Chamba, 26 in Kullu, seven each in Solan and Lahaul & Spiti, five in Kinnaur, four in Kangra and one in Bilaspur district.

It added that 488 power and 116 water supply schemes were also disrupted on Monday.

More From This Section

Cal HC to hear PIL seeking CBI probe into doctor's rape and murder case

Amarnath Yatra suspended on Monday after heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir

SC refuses entertaining plea against govt decision to cancel UGC-NET exam

SC directs DGP of Punjab for partial reopening of highway at Shambhu border

LIVE: Will hand over probe to CBI if police fail to solve RG Kar case by Sunday, says Bengal CM

The reginal Met office has issued a 'yellow' alert for heavy rain in isolated parts of the state till Saturday and also warned of a low to moderate flash flood risk in parts of Chamba, Kinnaur, Sirmaur and Shimla districts till Tuesday.

Since Sunday evening, Nagal dam recorded 115 mm of rainfall, followed by 87 mm in Kasauli, 56 mm in Una, 82.2 mm in Naina Devi, 79 mm in Olinda, 75.4 mm in Jatton Barrage, 72.5 mm in Nadaun, 62 mm in Poanta Sahib, 60.6 mm in Sujanpur Tira and 56.5 mm in Dhaulakuan, the weather office said.

Flash floods and landslides have been reported in Chamba, Mandi, Kinnaur, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan districts, the officials said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Heavy rains in north India leave over 28 dead, trigger floods & landslides

Heavy rains, landslides, and flash floods block 288 roads in Himachal

No free water to people with annual income exceeding Rs 50,000 in Himachal

13 dead, many missing after severe cloudburst hits Samej bridge in Himachal

Himachal cloudburst: 13 dead near Samej bridge, rescue operations on

Topics :Himachal Pradeshheavy rainslandslide

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story