Over 100 stranded in UP flash floods after Nepal releases 'excess' water

In a statement issued on Saturday, the office of the Relief Commissioner of UP said the farmers and labourers of the village daily cross the river for agricultural work

Food packers were distributed to the stranded and medical teams were deployed for health checkups: Officials | Representative Image
Press Trust of India Bahraich (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 7:44 PM IST
Rescue teams evacuated over 100 villagers who were stranded in flash floods after Nepal released an excessive amount of water that resulted in flooding in Ghaghra river here, officials said on Saturday.

The residents of Chahalwa village, close to India-Nepal border, were stranded in the agricultural fields situated on the other side of river Ghaghra near the border, they said.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the office of the Relief Commissioner of UP said the farmers and labourers of the village daily cross the river for agricultural work.

On Friday, 115 villagers had gone to the fields during which the water level was low, the statement said. At around 6 pm, due to the excessive amount of water released from Nepal, the water level of the river increased, trapping the villagers.

As the river swelled up, 63 people managed to be brought out safely by boats, but the remaining villagers were stuck in the fields, it said.

According to the statement, the rescue operation with the help of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams continued till late night and the remaining villagers were brought to safe places.

Food packers were distributed to them and medical teams were deployed for health checkups, officials said.

Additional District Magistrate, Tehsil and Police Administration and officials of other related departments, including irrigation, have been asked to camp on the spot till the situation becomes normal, officials added.


First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 7:44 PM IST

