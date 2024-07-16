Indian Ambassador to Nepal discusses mutual concerns with new Deputy PM, FM

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava on Tuesday called on newly-appointed Deputy Prime Minister Prakash Man Singh and Foreign Minister Dr Arzu Rana and discussed matters related to bilateral interest and mutual concerns.

Srivastava met Singh, who is also the Minister for Urban Development, and Rana at their respective office a day they assumed charge as part of the Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli-led coalition government of Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) and Nepali Congress sworn in on Monday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During the meeting, Srivastava and Singh discussed matters relating to bilateral interest and mutual concerns, sources at the Ministry said.

Ambassador Srivastava on the occasion extended best wishes to Deputy Prime Minister Singh for a successful tenure, saying that India is ready to enhance mutual cooperation.

Deputy Prime Minister Singh and Ambassador Srivastava on the occasion discussed India's possible cooperation in controlling river pollution and solid waste management, Secretary at the Ministry Maniram Gelal told media persons after the meeting.

They also reviewed the progress made by various projects being implemented under India's assistance and discussed integrated customs check posts being constructed on the border between the two countries, the official said.

Earlier in the day, Srivastava paid a courtesy call to the Himalayan nation's newly-appointed Foreign Minister Dr Rana and discussed bilateral issues and cooperation between the two neighbours.

More From This Section

Ambassador of India H E Mr Naveen Srivastava paid a courtesy call on Hon Foreign Minister Dr Arzu Rana @Arzuranadeuba at her office today. Various matters relating to Nepal-India relations and cooperation were discussed on the occasion. @sewa_lamsal, Nepal's Foreign Ministry posted on X along with the photographs from the meeting.

It was a nice meeting with Ambassador of India, Mr. Naveen Srivastava, today in my office, Foreign Minister Rana wrote in her social media post. Various matters relating to Nepal-India relations and cooperation were discussed, she added.

Nepal's Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal was also present during the meeting.

Nepal shares a border with five Indian states -- Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The age-old civilizational and cultural ties that exist between India and Nepal are exemplified by the strong people-to-people link between both the countries, according to India's External Affairs Ministry, which asserts Nepal is a priority partner of India under its Neighbourhood First' Policy.