G20 India doing excellent job with focus on global community: IMF

As G-20 President India is doing an excellent job by focusing on issues that matters the most for the global community, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday

Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 8:53 PM IST
As G-20 President India is doing an excellent job by focusing on issues that matters the most for the global community, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday.

India assumed the year-long presidency of the G20 in December last year and aims to host a leaders' summit in New Delhi in early September. The G20 is an important forum of the world's 20 major developed and developing economies.

"India is doing an excellent job in focusing the work of the G-20 on what matters the most. What matters the most is to move through very complex policy challenges, comparing notes and coming up with the right policy actions, Georgieva told reporters at a news conference here on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

What matters the most is to re-energize global growth and here India brings its fantastic track record on digitalisation and how digitalisation can reenergize the economy," she said in response to a question on India's G-20 presidency.

Georgieva praised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her very active engagement in making the global sovereign debt roundtable a success as well as in India's participation in debt restructuring in cases where India plays a role for example, the very important role in Sri Lanka.

I very much look forward to continuing to be working with the Indian presidency, she said.

Topics :G20 G20 nationsIMF on India's growthIMF on India

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 8:06 PM IST

