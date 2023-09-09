G20 officially adopts New Delhi Leadership Declaration, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that the G20 has reached a consensus on the New Delhi Leadership Declaration.

During his address at the second session on the first day of the summit in New Delhi, Modi said, "Have just got the good news that due to the hard work of our teams and your cooperation, a consensus has been reached on New Delhi G20 Leaders Summit Declaration."

"It is my proposal that this G20 declaration be adopted," the prime minister said. After the approval of the members, Modi declared that it has been adopted.

"On this occasion I would like to thank our ministers, sherpas and all officials who made this possible with their hard work," he said.

After the announcement, in a post on social media platform X, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said, "The #NewDelhiLeadersDeclaration has been officially adopted at the #G20India Leader's Summit! Today's era must be marked as the golden age of human-centric globalisation & India's G20 Presidency under the leadership of PM @narendramodi has worked tirelessly towards the goal."

In another post, Kant said that the New Delhi Declaration focuses on - strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth, accelerating progress on sustainable development goals (SDGs); green development pact for a sustainable future; multilateral institutions for the 21st century and reinvigorating multilateralism.

It also has a green development pact for a sustainable future, and has worked on multilateral institutions for the 21st century and reinvigorating multilateralism.

Kant said that the declaration has been achieved with a 100 per cent concensus on all developmental and geopolitical issues.

"The new geopolitical paras are a powerful call for planet, people, peace and prosperity in today's world. Demonstrates PM @narendramodi leadership in today's world," he said.

Kant added that the current G20 session has been the "most ambitious" with 112 outcomes and presidency documents.

"We have more than tripled the substantive work from previous presidencies," he said in a post on X.