G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

US President Joe Biden on Thursday left for India where he would attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apart from him, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and Australian PM Anthony Albanese, will arrive in the capital today.
After arriving in New Delhi on Friday evening, President Biden is expected to have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi the same night. They are expected to discuss further on the GE jet engine deal and civil nuclear technology during their talks.
Security has been beefed up across the national capital, especially in New Delhi district, on the eve of the G20 summit with police, paramilitary forces and other agencies maintaining a hawk-eye vigil in the city.
Markswomen and armed forces deployed at strategic locations, enhanced patrolling and intensive checking in border areas are some of the security measures taken by the Delhi Police.
Delhi Police is being assisted by over 50,000 security personnel, K9 dog squads and mounted police.
Comments of G20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla
2:48 PM
G20: Rahul Gandhi on Kharge not being invited for G20
1:40 PM
On 9th Sept, Spouses of G20 leaders will visit the Indian Agricultural Research Institute
1:14 PM
G20 in India: Visuals from Subroto Park in Delhi as trees get embellished with garlands
1:11 PM
11:46 AM
G20 Summit
11:26 AM
Russia shooting again a missile against developing countries, says Charles Michel
Charles Michel said: "This G20 meeting is one more occasion to make the clarity about the Russian behaviour. By launching this war against Ukraine and transforming the Black Sea into a battlefield, Russia is shooting again a missile against the developing countries..."
11:20 AM
Acting united in supporting Ukraine and sanctioning Russia: President of the European Council Charles Michel
11:09 AM
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrives in New Delhi for G20 Summit
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived in New Delhi for the G20 Summit from tomorrow.
Upon her arrival, she was received by Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare of India
11:01 AM
Having Zelenskyy in G20 would be a good thing, says US NSA Sullivan
Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor of the US said that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's presence in the G20 Summit would be a good thing.
10:24 AM
G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi to hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders.
On 8th September, PM will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of Mauritius, Bangladesh and USA.
On 9th September, in addition to the G20 meetings, PM will hold bilateral meetings with the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy.
On 10th September, PM will hold a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.
He will do a pull-aside meeting with Canada and bilateral meetings with Comoros, Turkiye, UAE, South Korea, EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria.
10:18 AM
US Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen at G20 Summit
10:14 AM
G20 Summit: Heads of various delegations arrived yesterday in New Delhi
Heads of delegations continue to arrive in New Delhi for the #G20 Summit.
G20: Traffic curbs come into force in Delhi; police urge to use metro
Stringent traffic regulations were put in place in the New Delhi district on Friday morning while online delivery services, except for medicines, have been barred in the area where the G20 summit venue and hotels for delegates are located, officials said.
The New Delhi district has been designated as Controlled Zone-I from Friday 5 am till Sunday 11.59 pm because of the summit. Police have urged people not to visit India Gate and Kartavya Path for walking, cycling or picnicking.
India's G20 Presidency at crucial moment of global economy: OECD Sherpa
G20 Summit: OECD Sherpa to the G20 Andreas Schaal called India a "fantastic host" for the world. He stated that India has taken the G20 Presidency at a crucial moment of the global economy in which the world needs sustainable resilient growth.
9:41 AM
G20 summit: Delhi under tight security cordon
Security has been beefed up across the national capital, especially in New Delhi district, on the eve of the G20 summit with police, paramilitary forces and other agencies maintaining a hawk-eye vigil in the city, officials said on Friday.
Markswomen and armed forces deployed at strategic locations, enhanced patrolling and intensive checking in border areas are some of the security measures taken by the Delhi Police ahead of the G20 summit that will be held here from September 9 to 10 at Pragati Maidan here.
Delhi Police is being assisted by over 50,000 security personnel, K9 dog squads and mounted police.
"From the airport to hotels and from hotels to the G20 summit venues, foreign delegates will be provided foolproof security by the Delhi Police during the prestigious summit," a senior official said.
9:37 AM
India is leading digital transformation race: G20 Oman Sherpa Pankaj Khimji
G20 Sherpa to Oman, Pankaj Khimji ahead of the G20 Summit this week has said that India is leading the race of digital transformation and is balancing both the developing and developed nations on very sensible issues of climate and energy transition.
Khimji said, "India seems to be leading the race of digital transformation with developing and developed both, and we need to take a leaf out of India's book of digital transformation."
"Energy transition and climate change are really big issues and India is handling it very sensibly, by balancing both the developing and developed nations," said Sherpa.
9:32 AM
Delhi govt deploys officers to ensure hygienically cooked food served to G20 dignitaries
The Delhi government's Department of Food Safety has deployed its officers to ensure that G20 dignitaries and delegates are served hygienically cooked food during their stay at the city hotels, officials said.
A senior officer of the department said on Thursday that 18 food safety officers have been collecting samples of raw food items being used at 19 five-star hotels in New Delhi and the Aerocity area, where the foreign guests will stay.
"We do routine checking and sampling but in view of the G20 summit, we have deputed 18 food safety officers and are conducting laboratory tests on the samples being collected from the hotels since Monday," the officer said.
9:32 AM
Former PMs Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda invited to G20 dinner
The national capital is all decked up magnificently to hold the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10. Diginatories from across the world have started arriving in Delhi to participate in the mega event.
Besides the foreign delegates parliamentarians and ministers in the current Cabinet, the G20 Summit dinner will be attended by some of the former senior leaders of the nation.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda have also been invited to the G20 Summit dinner, ANI report citing sources said.
US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are among the key leaders who are going to attend the event in the country's capital city.
9:30 AM
'Confident that India will do 'everything possible' to ensure existing geopolitical divides are overcome'
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed confidence that India, all set to host the leaders' summit during its G20 presidency, will do everything possible to ensure that existing geopolitical divides are overcome and the crucial gathering of world leaders concludes with possible results."
Guterres will arrive in Delhi on Friday to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit on September 9 and 10 for which world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, are travelling to India.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are not attending the summit.
"I'm confident that India will do everything possible to make sure that the geopolitical divides that exist are overcome and that the G20 can conclude with possible results, Guterres said in Jakarta where he is participating in the 13th ASEAN-UN Summit.