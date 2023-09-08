G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

US President Joe Biden on Thursday left for India where he would attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apart from him, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and Australian PM Anthony Albanese, will arrive in the capital today.

After arriving in New Delhi on Friday evening, President Biden is expected to have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi the same night. They are expected to discuss further on the GE jet engine deal and civil nuclear technology during their talks.

Security has been beefed up across the national capital, especially in New Delhi district, on the eve of the G20 summit with police, paramilitary forces and other agencies maintaining a hawk-eye vigil in the city.

Markswomen and armed forces deployed at strategic locations, enhanced patrolling and intensive checking in border areas are some of the security measures taken by the Delhi Police.

Delhi Police is being assisted by over 50,000 security personnel, K9 dog squads and mounted police.