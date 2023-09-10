Home / India News / G20 Summit LIVE: World leaders at Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi
LiveNew Update

G20 Summit LIVE: World leaders at Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

G20 Summit: India is hosting the event which is being attended by the leaders from 30 countries and the European Union. Catch all the live updates here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 9:50 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

World leaders and delegation reach the Rajghat. Here they will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi, accompanied by a live performance of devotional songs Mahatma Gandhi loved.
Read More

Key Events

9:47 AM Sep 23

US President Joe Biden to depart from India at 10:20 am

9:40 AM Sep 23

PM Modi to hold working lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron today

9:08 AM Sep 23

G20 Summit: Traffic restrictions, security checks in place at several key routes in Delhi

8:45 AM Sep 23

World leaders arrive at Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

8:25 AM Sep 23

PM Narendra Modi receives G20 leaders at Rajghat

9:47 AM

US President Joe Biden to depart from India at 10:20 am

US President Joe Biden's departure from India is scheduled at around 10.20 am, and MoS Rajeev Chandrashekhar will see him off.
 
Biden will travel to Hanoi, Vietnam on September 10. While in Hanoi, he will meet with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other key leaders to discuss ways to further deepen cooperation between the United States and Vietnam, according to a statement from the US Embassy and Consulate in Vietnam.

9:40 AM

PM Modi to hold working lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a working lunch meeting with President Emmanuel Macron of France on Sunday.
 
Macron arrived in New Delhi a day ago to attend the two-day-long G20 Summit hosted by India under its Presidency.
 
Macron is due to hold bilateral meetings over the two-day summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva among others.
 
According to the French President's office Macron leaves for Bangladesh on Sunday afternoon.

9:09 AM

UK PM Rishi Sunak welcomed by PM Modi at Rajghat

9:08 AM

G20 Summit: Traffic restrictions, security checks in place at several key routes in Delhi

Traffic restrictions, security checks in place at several key routes in Delhi in view of the ongoing G20 Summit

8:45 AM

World leaders arrive at Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

8:28 AM

PM Modi welcomes his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina at Rajghat

8:27 AM

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed by PM Modi at Rajghat

8:26 AM

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong arrives at Delhi's Rajghat

8:25 AM

PM Narendra Modi receives G20 leaders at Rajghat

PM Narendra Modi receives G20 leaders at Rajghat where they will pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

8:21 AM

Deputy PM of Oman arrives at Delhi's Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi, lay a wreath

7:55 AM

India has honoured us: Foreign Minister Momen on Bangladesh invited as guest country at G20

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abdul Momen on Saturday expressed gratitude for the invitation extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, designating as a guest member at the G20 summit, saying that India's gesture was a significant honour for their country.
 
Momen said that throughout the summit, PM Modi encouraged his counterpart, Sheikh Hasina, to meet other leaders.
 
"We are very proud and PM (Sheikh Hasina) also mentioned that India has honoured us by inviting us as the guest country and we are very thankful to India. They have given us an honour and a privilege to raise the issues of the Global South," he said while speaking to ANI.
 

7:53 AM

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

As India successfully wraps up day one of the G20 Summit on Saturday under its Presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good.

7:51 AM

G20: PM Modi interacts with Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong, discusses bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his Singapore counterpart, Lee Hsien Loong, on Saturday and discussed bilateral relations between the two nations.
 
"Lovely to interact with the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong," Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
 
"India and Singapore will continue to deepen our bilateral relations for the betterment of our people," PM Modi said.

7:49 AM

Australian PM Albanese calls G20 meet 'successful', clicks selfie with PM Modi at Summit

Australian Prime Minister who is in Delhi to attend the G20 Summit taking place under India's presidency on Saturday termed the G20 Summit hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "successful".
 
He stated that the New Delhi Summit was followed by a good bilateral discussion between the two leaders.

 

7:47 AM

Amit Shah lauds PM Modi, G20 member nations on adoption of 'Delhi Declaration'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has extended his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the member nations for the adoption of the 'Delhi Declaration' on the opening day of the G20 Summit being organized here in the national capital.
 
"My warmest congratulations to PM@narendramodi and the member nations of the G20 on the adoption of the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration," Amit Shah said in a post on X on Saturday.
 
Further, he said, "In pursuit of our civilizational goal of promoting the welfare of humankind, the esteemed G20 leaders have arrived at a consensus to build bridges of trust among nations through diplomacy and cooperation. This marks a significant step towards a better future for all."

7:47 AM

Game-changing regional investment: US Prez Joe Biden on India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor

With respect to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor which came into being at the G20 Summit in New Delhi on Saturday, US President Joe Biden has said that it is a "game-changing" regional investment.
 
Biden said that this project is about more than just laying tracks.
 
"I'm proud to announce that the U.S., India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, France, Germany, Italy and EU finalized a historic agreement for a new India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor," the US President posted on X. "This project is about more than just laying tracks. This is a game-changing regional investment," he added.

7:43 AM

Hardeep Puri meets COP28 President-designate Sultan Al Jaber during G20 Summit

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri met the President-designate of COP28, Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam during G20India.
 
The meeting between the two ministers took place on the same day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Global Biofuels Alliance at G20 in the national capital.

7:42 AM

UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata reach Akshardham temple in Delhi to offer prayers

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK) arrived at Akshardham Temple in New Delhi on Sunday morning to offer prayers.
 
Ahead of the UK Prime Minister's visit, elaborate security arrangements were put in place in and around the temple.
 
While speaking to ANI on Saturday, the UK PM had said that he will visit Delhi's Akshardham temple today.
 
"I am a proud Hindu. That's how I was raised, that's how I am. Hopefully, I can visit the Mandir while I am here for the next couple of days. We just had Rakshabandhan, so from my sister and my cousin, I have all my Rakhis," Rishi Sunak said. Read More

Topics :Narendra ModiJoe BidenG20 summitNew DelhiPragati MaidanG20 nationsG20 meetingG20 economiesG20 meetsBS Web ReportsRussia Ukraine ConflictAkshardham temple

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer