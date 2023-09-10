G20 Summit LIVE: World leaders at Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

World leaders and delegation reach the Rajghat. Here they will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi, accompanied by a live performance of devotional songs Mahatma Gandhi loved. On day 1 of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India pulled off a big diplomatic win after the G20 summit adopted a consensus declaration overcoming major differences on the Russia-Ukraine war, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for ending "global trust deficit". Modi also announced that African Union was admitted as G20's permanent member. Asserting that "today's era must not be of war", the New Delhi G20 Summit Leaders' Declaration under India's presidency called on all States to uphold the principles of international law, including territorial integrity and sovereignty and pitched for initiatives for "comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine". "The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible." The announcement about a consensus on the 37-page declaration and its subsequent adoption was made by Prime Minister Modi at the start of the second session on the opening day of the two-day summit of the grouping of major developed and developing countries. Read More