G20 Summit LIVE: World leaders at Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

World leaders and delegation reach the Rajghat. Here they will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi, accompanied by a live performance of devotional songs Mahatma Gandhi loved.
On day 1 of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India pulled off a big diplomatic win after the G20 summit adopted a consensus declaration overcoming major differences on the Russia-Ukraine war, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for ending "global trust deficit". Modi also announced that African Union was admitted as G20's permanent member.
Asserting that "today's era must not be of war", the New Delhi G20 Summit Leaders' Declaration under India's presidency called on all States to uphold the principles of international law, including territorial integrity and sovereignty and pitched for initiatives for "comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine". "The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible."
The announcement about a consensus on the 37-page declaration and its subsequent adoption was made by Prime Minister Modi at the start of the second session on the opening day of the two-day summit of the grouping of major developed and developing countries.
US President Joe Biden to depart from India at 10:20 am
US President Joe Biden's departure from India is scheduled at around 10.20 am, and MoS Rajeev Chandrashekhar will see him off.
Biden will travel to Hanoi, Vietnam on September 10. While in Hanoi, he will meet with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other key leaders to discuss ways to further deepen cooperation between the United States and Vietnam, according to a statement from the US Embassy and Consulate in Vietnam.
PM Modi to hold working lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a working lunch meeting with President Emmanuel Macron of France on Sunday.
Macron arrived in New Delhi a day ago to attend the two-day-long G20 Summit hosted by India under its Presidency.
Macron is due to hold bilateral meetings over the two-day summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva among others.
According to the French President's office Macron leaves for Bangladesh on Sunday afternoon.
UK PM Rishi Sunak welcomed by PM Modi at Rajghat
UK PM Rishi Sunak welcomed by PM Modi at Rajghat as the former arrives to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.
Deputy PM of Oman arrives at Delhi's Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi, lay a wreath
India has honoured us: Foreign Minister Momen on Bangladesh invited as guest country at G20
Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abdul Momen on Saturday expressed gratitude for the invitation extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, designating as a guest member at the G20 summit, saying that India's gesture was a significant honour for their country.
Momen said that throughout the summit, PM Modi encouraged his counterpart, Sheikh Hasina, to meet other leaders.
"We are very proud and PM (Sheikh Hasina) also mentioned that India has honoured us by inviting us as the guest country and we are very thankful to India. They have given us an honour and a privilege to raise the issues of the Global South," he said while speaking to ANI.
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi
As India successfully wraps up day one of the G20 Summit on Saturday under its Presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good.
Under the collective commitment of its members, the G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good.
Australian PM Albanese calls G20 meet 'successful', clicks selfie with PM Modi at Summit
Australian Prime Minister who is in Delhi to attend the G20 Summit taking place under India's presidency on Saturday termed the G20 Summit hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "successful".
He stated that the New Delhi Summit was followed by a good bilateral discussion between the two leaders.
A successful G20 meeting hosted by Narendra Modi in New Delhi today followed by a good bilateral discussion about concluding the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement between Australia and India
Amit Shah lauds PM Modi, G20 member nations on adoption of 'Delhi Declaration'
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has extended his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the member nations for the adoption of the 'Delhi Declaration' on the opening day of the G20 Summit being organized here in the national capital.
"My warmest congratulations to PM@narendramodi and the member nations of the G20 on the adoption of the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration," Amit Shah said in a post on X on Saturday.
Further, he said, "In pursuit of our civilizational goal of promoting the welfare of humankind, the esteemed G20 leaders have arrived at a consensus to build bridges of trust among nations through diplomacy and cooperation. This marks a significant step towards a better future for all."
Game-changing regional investment: US Prez Joe Biden on India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor
With respect to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor which came into being at the G20 Summit in New Delhi on Saturday, US President Joe Biden has said that it is a "game-changing" regional investment.
Biden said that this project is about more than just laying tracks.
"I'm proud to announce that the U.S., India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, France, Germany, Italy and EU finalized a historic agreement for a new India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor," the US President posted on X. "This project is about more than just laying tracks. This is a game-changing regional investment," he added.
Hardeep Puri meets COP28 President-designate Sultan Al Jaber during G20 Summit
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri met the President-designate of COP28, Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam during G20India.
The meeting between the two ministers took place on the same day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Global Biofuels Alliance at G20 in the national capital.
UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata reach Akshardham temple in Delhi to offer prayers
The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK) arrived at Akshardham Temple in New Delhi on Sunday morning to offer prayers.
Ahead of the UK Prime Minister's visit, elaborate security arrangements were put in place in and around the temple.
While speaking to ANI on Saturday, the UK PM had said that he will visit Delhi's Akshardham temple today.
"I am a proud Hindu. That's how I was raised, that's how I am. Hopefully, I can visit the Mandir while I am here for the next couple of days. We just had Rakshabandhan, so from my sister and my cousin, I have all my Rakhis," Rishi Sunak said. Read More