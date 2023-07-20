Home / India News / Gadkari assures Rs 300 cr for damaged roads, bridges: Himachal minister

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has assured sanctioning of Rs 300 crore for reconstructing damaged roads and bridges connecting national highways in Himachal Pradesh, state's PWD minister said

Press Trust of India Shimla
Nitin Gadkari, union minister for road transport and highways

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 9:42 PM IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari has assured sanctioning of Rs 300 crore for reconstructing damaged roads and bridges connecting national highways in Himachal Pradesh, state's Public Works Department (PWD) minister Vikranaditya Singh said on Thursday.

The fund will be sanctioned under the Setu Bharatam Yojna, according to an official statement.

Singh, who met the minister for road transport and highways in New Delhi, said that Gadkari also ordered the concerned authority to identify the spots of land sliding areas around national highways and find a permanent solution.

Gadkari directed the authorities to take appropriate action so that funds can be provided for repairing and restoring the bridges, which were damaged due to recent heavy rains, connecting state PWD roads to national highways, the statement added.

Singh, as per the statement, apprised the Union minister about the devastation caused by incessant rains and cloudbursts across the state.

He also discussed various road and bridge projects and urged for the allocation of funds as per estimates submitted to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Singh urged for speedy restoration and repair of Manali-Mandi highway and Nalagarh bridge besides other roads in the state.

Topics :Nitin GadkariHimachal Pradesh

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 9:42 PM IST

