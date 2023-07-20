Home / India News / Education minister Pradhan meets Australian counterpart Brendan O'Connor

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met his Australian counterpart Brendan O'Connor here on Thursday and discussed ongoing collaborations between the two countries

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 9:05 PM IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met his Australian counterpart Brendan O'Connor here on Thursday and discussed ongoing collaborations between the two countries in education and skill development.

"The two countries should explore ways to replicate such processes in India and train the youth for the emerging job roles," Pradhan said.

"Areas like agricultural technology, mining, water management, renewable energy and emerging technology like AI and robotics could be explored extensively. This the best moment for India-Australia engagement which is already at a historic high," he said.

Recalling the signing of the agreement on 'Mutual Recognition of Qualification' signed between the two countries earlier this year, Pradhan called for its implementation so that a two-way mobility of students and skilled persons between the two countries could be facilitated.

Pradhan also invited O'Connor for the 7th meeting of Australia-India Education and Skills Council scheduled to take place in Gujarat's Gandhinagar in September this year.

O'Connor said the ease of student mobility is a priority for his country and Australia is working to make is visa process more efficient.

Topics :Education ministryAustralia

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 9:05 PM IST

