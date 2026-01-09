German chancellor to visit India from Jan 12-13 at PM Modi's invite

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz on January 12 in Ahmedabad, an official statement by the Prime Minister's Office said.

Merz will be on an official visit to India on January 12-13 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. This will be Merz's first official visit to India.

At around 9:30 AM on January 12, the two leaders will visit the Sabarmati Ashram and at around 10 AM, they will participate in the International Kite Festival at the Sabarmati Riverfront. This will be followed by bilateral engagements 11:15 AM onwards at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, as per the statement.

The two leaders will review the progress made in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, which has recently completed 25 years. Their discussion will also focus on further intensifying cooperation in trade and investment, technology, education, skilling and mobility, while also advancing collaboration in important domains of defence and security, science, innovation and research, green and sustainable development, and people-to-people ties. Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Merz will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance, and engage with business and industry leaders of the two countries. The visit is expected to build on the momentum generated by regular high-level political interactions and provide an opportunity to reaffirm the shared vision of India and Germany to develop a forward-looking partnership for the benefit of both countries and the wider global community.