Higher ethical standards apply to lawyers contesting bar polls: SC

The standards of ethical values are higher for lawyers, the Supreme Court on Friday said while refusing to allow a plea of a Telangana lawyer who has been barred from contesting the upcoming state bar council elections on account of pending criminal complaints.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi prima facie observed that the he is not the person who should be allowed to contest the (Telangana State Bar Council) elections.

The top court was hearing a plea of Rapolu Bhaskar, a prominent Telangana High Court advocate, assailing provisions of disqualification of an advocate in state Bar Council.

Referring to the provisions, a lawyer, representing Bhaskar, said he was neither convicted nor punished in any matter. The standard of ethical values are higher for lawyers, the CJI said, adding lawyers often approach courts when any tainted person is contesting general elections. Referring to the recent poor public perception about bar leaders, the CJI said if the bar bodies are trying to maintain certain professional standards then they should not be stopped from doing so. The counsel for Bhaskar said he filed around 22,000 cases in his career as a lawyer so far and he should not be stopped from contesting elections on the basis of two complaints which have been filed by third parties.