Goa govt files complaint against Uber, accuses it of operating illegally

Earlier last week, Uber announced its services in Goa, including airport pick-up and drop

Press Trust of India Panaji
State Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho told reporters on Tuesday that his department has filed a formal complaint against Uber for operating in the tourist state without taking any permission | Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 2:30 PM IST
The Goa government has filed a police complaint against Uber India Systems Private Limited accusing the company of illegally operating its services in the coastal state.

Earlier last week, Uber announced its services in Goa, including airport pick-up and drop.

State Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho told reporters on Tuesday that his department has filed a formal complaint against Uber for operating in the tourist state without taking any permission.

He said that his department has asked the police to take action against the app-based taxi aggregator. We had sent an email to the cyber crime (cell) last week but on Monday, we gave a formal letter to the cyber crime cell, Godinho said.

The minister said the government has already announced that Goa will not allow app-based taxi aggregators Ola and Uber to operate in the state.

Assistant Director Transport Francisco Vaz has filed the complaint against Uber with the cyber crime cell. As per the complaint, Uber has been offering rides in the state without taking permission from the local government.

Topics :UberGoacab aggregators

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 2:30 PM IST

