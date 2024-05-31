Home / India News / Going back to jail on June 2, they will try to break me again: Kejriwal

'I have to surrender on June 2 and I do not know how long I will stay in jail this time,' said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo:PTI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he will surrender before the police at Tihar Jail on Sunday (June 2) and that he will not bow down even if he is harassed in jail.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court till June 1 for Lok Sabha election campaigning. After being released from jail, Kejriwal campaigned in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi and Maharashtra.

“I have to surrender on June 2 and I do not know how long I will stay in jail this time. I am going to jail for saving this country from dictatorship and I am proud of it,” Kejriwal told a virtual press conference.

“They tried to break me. They stopped my medicines while I was in jail. My weight was reduced by six kg after being arrested. My weight was 70 kg when I was arrested. I have not gained weight after coming out of jail,” Kejriwal said.

Doctors have advised several tests and “they feel this could be a sign of some underlying medical condition,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he will leave his residence around 3 pm on June 2 to surrender at Tihar Jail.  

“They will try to harass me more but I will not bow down. After going back to jail, I will be worried about you [people]. I want to assure you that your services won’t stop. I will soon start providing Rs 1,000 to my mothers and sisters,” he said, referring to a scheme to give Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium.

Arvind Kejriwal and several AAP leaders are accused of accepting kickbacks in exchange for formulating a liquor policy favouring the interests of a group of businessmen and politicians.
Kejriwal was arrested on March 21.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court granted him a 21-day respite from jail, despite the Enforcement Directorate’s objection, to allow him to campaign for his party in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court refused to hear his plea for an extension of interim bail, stating he had the liberty to approach the trial court.

Arvind Kejriwal moved a Delhi court on Thursday seeking regular bail in the excise policy case.

May 31 2024

