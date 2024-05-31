HC adjourns hearing on petition filed by Prajwal Revanna till June 3

Karnataka High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on the petition filed by Prajwal Revanna's father and MLA HD Revanna for quashing of an FIR related to a kidnapping case until June 3.

The case is registered in KR Nagara police station against HD Revanna and others for the alleged abduction of a victim of sexual assault by Prajwal Revanna.

HD Revanna was arrested earlier in connection with a kidnapping case on April 29. He was granted conditional bail by a special court for people's representatives.

Meanwhile, JD (S) suspended MP Prajwal Revanna, who was arrested in the obscene video case and was brought to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru for medical examination.

After the conclusion of the medical exam, Prajwal was taken to the City civil court where he was produced before the 42nd ACMM court judge.

The SIT is likely to request the court to hand over Prajwal to their custody. The Hasan MP was arrested by the SIT on Thursday night at Bengaluru Airport.

Prajawal Revanna who was brought to the CID office in Bengaluru after he landed at Kempegowda International Airport is likely to face a probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in his household.

He returned to India from Berlin, Germany, nearly a month after leaving the country on a diplomatic passport and was immediately taken into custody.

Earlier, the SIT arrested two prime accused in connection with the case. The arrested have been identified as Naveen Gowda and Chetan. According to police sources, the accused were arrested when they appeared before the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. Arrested Chetan Gowda and Naveen Gowda allegedly distributed pen drives containing videos of Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulting women.