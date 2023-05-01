Home / India News / Government blocks 14 mobile apps being used by terrorist groups: Report

Government blocks 14 mobile apps being used by terrorist groups: Report

These apps were blocked as per the provisions of Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, reports said

New Delhi
Government blocks 14 mobile apps being used by terrorist groups: Report

1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 5:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian government has blocked 14 mobile messaging applications, which were allegedly being used by terrorist organisations, mainly based in Jammu and Kashmir.

The banned apps include Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second Line, Zangi and Threema, as per reports.

The decision is learnt to have been taken as per the inputs of intelligence agencies, the reports said.

These apps were blocked as per the provisions of Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, reports said.

--IANS

ans/d

Also Read

After UN anti-terror meets, India to host 'No Money for Terror' conference

Sri Lanka delays presenting new Anti-Terror Bill amid fresh opposition

Protests in Sri Lanka's northern, eastern provinces over anti-terror bill

India receives wide praise at UNSC for counter-terror leadership

Counter-terrorism, multilateralism India's key focus during UNSC presidency

Review of sedition law in advanced stage, Centre tells apex court

Hang me but wrestling activity should not stop: WFI chief Brij Bhushan

NSA Ajit Doval visits Iran, holds talks with Iranian counterparts

Snowfall, rain continue at Badrinath, Kedarnath; Officials urge caution

Domestic air traffic touches all-time high on Apr 30: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Topics :Terrorsimindian governmentMobile apps

First Published: May 01 2023 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story