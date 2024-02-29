Home / India News / Govt approves Rs 6,728 cr for 8 stretches on Frontier Highway in Arunachal

Govt approves Rs 6,728 cr for 8 stretches on Frontier Highway in Arunachal

The Frontier Highway construction is expected to curb migration, encourage reverse habitation towards Arunachal Pradesh's border regions, Gadkari added

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in a post on X said the development aims to enhance connectivity to border areas, fostering socio-economic progress
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 8:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has approved an allocation of Rs 6,728.33 crore for constructing eight stretches on NH-913 (Frontier Highway) in Arunachal Pradesh as Intermediate Lane Road, spanning 305.50 km on Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) mode, an official statement said on Thursday.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in a post on X said the development aims to enhance connectivity to border areas, fostering socio-economic progress.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Frontier Highway construction is expected to curb migration, encourage reverse habitation towards Arunachal Pradesh's border regions, Gadkari added.

Furthermore, he said these frontier highway stretches will establish crucial road infrastructure, linking significant river basins, facilitating the development of numerous hydropower projects in the state.

According to Gadkari, this predominantly greenfield road will connect sparsely populated Upper Arunachal areas, which are ideal for tourism, projecting increased traffic due to burgeoning tourism in future.

In a separate post on X, Gadkari said the ministry has approved Rs 3,549.48 crore for construction and strengthening of various National Highways projects in Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read

Nitin Gadkari approves Rs 3,890.45 cr for NH-913 construction in Arunachal

MoRTH aims to halve road accidents and casualties by 2030: Gadkari

Centre allocates Rs 1,782 cr for strategic road project in Arunachal

Nitin Gadkari targets 50% reduction in road accident deaths by 2030

Gadkari announces Urban Extension Road 2 opening during Prague visit

Qatar case: MEA says 8th Indian will return once requirements fulfilled

PM Modi, Mauritian PM inaugurate development projects in Mauritius

RBI revises norms to streamline bill payments process, enable participation

Centre raises concern about 5 states not signing PM SHRI School MoU

Govt amends to MMDR Act for royalty on 12 critical, strategic minerals

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Nitin GadkariArunachal PradeshRoad MinistryHighways

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 8:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story