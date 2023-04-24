Govt launches new features in e-Sharm portal to enhance its utility

The new features in the e-shram portal enabling registered workers to connect with employment opportunities, skilling and apprenticeship opportunities, uploading family details and pension schemes were launched by Union labour minister Bhupender Yadav, on Monday.
Migrant workers will now be able to add their family details which will help them in accessing child education and women centric schemes during their period of migration.
Further, a new feature on sharing of data of construction workers registering on eShram with the concerned Building and Other Construction Workers’ (BOCW) Welfare Board, has been added to ensure registration of e-Shram construction workers with the respective BOCW board and access to the schemes meant for them.
The minister also launched the Data Sharing Portal (DSP) for sharing of e-Shram data with the states and union territories, which will allow them to use the data for targeted implementation of social security schemes for the unorganised workers registered on the portal.