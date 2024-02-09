Home / India News / Govt okayed 43 projects in eco-sensitive zones in 5 years: Ashwini Choubey

He also said the Standing Committee of National Board for Wild Life (SCNBWL) recommended a total of 689 proposals in the last five years

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 10:55 PM IST
The Centre granted environmental clearance to more than 80 per cent of the proposals for "projects and activities" in the eco-sensitive zones of the country in the last five years, Union minister Ashwini Choubey informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The minister said the environment ministry approved 43 of the total 53 proposals received in the last five years for "projects/activities" in the default eco-sensitive zones (ESZs) according to the provisions of the Environment Impact Assessment Notification, 2006.

ESZs are eco-fragile areas within 10 kilometers of the borders of protected areas, including national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.

According to government data, SCNBWL recommended 153 proposals in 2018-19; 71 in 2019-20; 85 in 2020-21; 149 in 2021-22 and 231 in 2022-23.

Topics :Ashwini Choubeyenvironmental clearancepublic projects

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

