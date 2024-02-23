Home / India News / Govt permits GSTN to share data with RBI's frictionless credit platform

Govt permits GSTN to share data with RBI's frictionless credit platform

The move will help entities get loans faster on the basis of shared Goods and Services Tax (GST)-related information

The platform, created by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) subsidiary Reserve Bank Innovation Hub, is intended to enable seamless flow of necessary information to lenders to help in disbursing credit
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 4:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The government has permitted GST Network to share data about GST-registered businesses, based on their consent, with the Reserve Bank's 'Public Tech Platform for Frictionless Credit'.

The move will help entities get loans faster on the basis of shared Goods and Services Tax (GST)-related information.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The platform, created by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) subsidiary Reserve Bank Innovation Hub, is intended to enable seamless flow of necessary information to lenders to help in disbursing credit.

In a notification, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has said "the Central Government, on the recommendation of the Council, notifies 'Public Tech Platform for Frictionless Credit' as the system with which information may be shared by the common portal based on consent...".

The platform has been developed for the operation of a large ecosystem of credit, to ensure access of information from various data sources digitally.

The financial service providers and multiple data service providers can converge on the platform using standard and protocol driven architecture, the notification said.

Moore Singhi Executive Director Rajat Mohan said with appropriate consent from the supplier/recipient, GSTN is empowered to disclose specific details submitted in the GST registration application, along with data from outward tax returns, monthly and annual tax returns, and invoice preparations.

"This arrangement ensures that borrowers cannot withhold any transactional information provided to lenders or the government portal. It enhances credit efficiency by minimising costs and the time required for processing.

"Moreover, lenders gain access to authenticated monthly sales and purchase data directly from government-sanctioned sources, allowing for a more accurate and timely assessment of credit risk," Mohan said.

GST filings will become a crucial factor for businesses seeking to obtain credit and leverage government-sponsored credit programmes in future, Mohan added.

Also Read

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Australia final: Odd similarities between 2 World Cup grand finale

Ahead of G20 virtual meet, India resumes e-visa service for Canadians

Banks disburse Rs 1,400 cr of loans under frictionless credit platform: RBI

We hope frictionless credit scale up to digital infrastructure: P Vasudevan

'We are aware': Govt on Indian youths wrongly drafted into Russian army

India's oil imports hit record high in Jan on Red Sea delays, shows data

Maharashtra FDA cracks down on McDonald's for using substitutes for cheese

PFC partners with SACE to enhance cooperation between India and Italy

Mind games would be played: Jaishankar on India-China bilateral ties

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GSTNRBIGSTgovernment of Indiafinancial services

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story