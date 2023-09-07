Govt to gift two booklets to G20 delegates on Indian democracy, elections

Ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10, the Centre on Wednesday unveiled two informative booklets on the historical overview of the country dating back to 6,000 BCE.

The booklets, titled "Bharat, The Mother of Democracy" and "Elections in India", will be presented to the visiting dignitaries over the coming weekend.

The booklets cover various topics, including the significance of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, the legacy of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji, the democratic practices of Akbar, and India's evolution in power transitions through general elections in the country.





The booklet "Bharat, The Mother of Democracy" contains 26 pages and states that in "Bharat, that is India", seeking the people's consent in governance has been a part of life since the earliest recorded history. It details the "democratic ethos in Bharat" from the ancient era to the present times.

The booklet reads: "According to the Indian ethos, democracy comprises values such as harmony, freedom of choice, freedom to hold multiple ideas, acceptability, equality, governance for the welfare of the people, and inclusivity in society. All of these allow its common citizens to lead a dignified life."

The booklet contains the significance of the Ramayan, symbolising that the governance focused on the welfare of the people. When the ancient kingdom of Ayodhya needed a new king, King Dasharath sought the approval of his council of ministers and the people's representatives. Lord Ram was chosen as the king through a consultation process, reflecting the people's will. These insights have been shared in booklets released by the government.

Further, the booklet states that "Bharat" is the official name of the country, and says that the same is mentioned in the Constitution. It also mentions that "Bharat" embodies six-star qualities: freedom, equality, acceptability, harmony, service, and inclusivity.





"The Constitution of India outlines a modern, democratic Republic while retaining aspects of past democratic models from our rich history," it says.

The booklet states the tradition of seeking the consent of people in governance throughout India's recorded history. It also discusses the historical significance of promoting public participation, particularly in the Vedic era. It mentions how the kingdom of Ayodhya selected Rama as their leader after consultations with all sections of the society.

"Elections in India"

The second booklet, "Elections in India", comprises 15 pages. This booklet details the history of general elections in the country, with the first electoral exercise being held in 1952 till 2019.

It also gives information about the number of political parties, the number of electorates, the participation of women, and the establishment of the Election Commission of India (ECI).