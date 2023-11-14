Home / India News / Govt urges US for evidence in attack on San Francisco consulate: Report

Govt urges US for evidence in attack on San Francisco consulate: Report

Earlier, in July, a group of Khalistan extremists tried to set the Indian consulate in San Francisco on fire

ANI US
Earlier, in March, the Indian Consulate in San Francisco came under attack from suspected Khalistani elements

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 9:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India has requested evidence from the US authorities under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) in connection with an attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco in July this year, sources informed.

New Delhi has sent a request amid an ongoing probe into the incident by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A total of 45 people were identified in connection with the attack through crowd-sourcing, the sources added.

Notably, MLAT is an agreement between two or more countries for the purpose of gathering and exchanging information and evidence in criminal matters.

Earlier, in July, a group of Khalistan extremists tried to set the Indian consulate in San Francisco on fire.

The Local San Francisco police department, special diplomatic security personnel, and state and federal authorities were notified and they launched a probe into the July incident thereafter.

The incident was strongly condemned by the US, which called it a "criminal offence".

"The US strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the US is a criminal offence," US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller posted from his official X handle.

Earlier, in March, the Indian Consulate in San Francisco came under attack from suspected Khalistani elements.

A video surfaced on social media in which suspected pro-Khalistani protestors were seen gathering outside the Indian consulate in San Francisco, shouting slogans in support of pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh and heckling staff as they abandoned the diplomatic mission.

Also Read

Attack by Khalistanis on San Francisco consulate deeply regrettable: US

Nine shot at in 'targeted and isolated incident' in San Francisco

2 rival robotaxi services gets approval to operate in US' San Francisco

Indian Americans back India at US consulate after Khalistani attack

IWF condemns attempts by 'anti-India forces' to target Indian missions

TTD board clears proposals, projects worth Rs 441 cr for development works

Priyanka Gandhi gets EC notice over 'unverified' comments against PM Modi

NITI Aayog seeks large-scale school mergers, teacher training overhaul

EC issues show-cause notice to AAP for disparaging remarks against PM Modi

Parliamentary panel recommends stringent punishment for food adulteration

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :San FranciscoUS government

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 9:43 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ preview: Can India avenge 2019 semifinal defeat?

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semis: Here's how India fared in semifinals

India News

7th Pay Commission: After central govt, several states announce hike in DA

Isro invites innovative ideas, robotic rover designs from student community

Economy News

Cash-strapped Pakistan sold weapons worth $364 mn to Ukraine: Report

Crude oil prices edge higher as IEA raises demand growth forecast

Next Story