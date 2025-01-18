Grap Stage 3 curbs lifted as Delhi's AQI improves, still in 'poor' category

Delhi's air quality showed signs of improvement despite remaining in the "poor" category on Saturday (January 18). As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 248 at 7 am on Saturday and marginally improved to 246 by 10 am. This also marks a progressive improvement from Friday’s AQI of 294 at 8 am, which itself reflected better conditions compared to Thursday, when the AQI was a concerning 350. Earlier in the week, Delhi recorded AQI levels of 344 on Wednesday and 250 on Tuesday.

These figures fall under the CPCB’s "poor" classification, which spans AQI values between 201 and 300. An AQI of 301–400 is deemed “very poor,” while values above 400 are categorised as “severe.”

On Saturday morning, Delhi woke to a layer of dense fog that blanketed the city, significantly reducing visibility and causing disruptions in traffic. The adverse weather extended to other parts of North India, which also experienced heavy fog. This led to delays in train and flight services, affecting operations at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and New Delhi Railway Station.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded Delhi's temperature at 11.2 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am. Such low visibility combined with chilly weather posed additional challenges for commuters and transport services.

Delhi air pollution: Grap measures

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has responded to the improved air quality by revoking Stage-III restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR). This decision followed a review by the CAQM Sub-Committee, which noted the city’s AQI averaged 289 on Thursday, a substantial drop from the "severe" levels recorded earlier in the week.

Stage-III and Stage-IV restrictions under GRAP were triggered earlier in the month when Delhi’s AQI exceeded the 350 mark on January 15. Following a slight improvement to an AQI of 302 on January 16, Stage-IV measures were rescinded, while Stage-III restrictions remained in place as a precautionary measure. With the current AQI further improving and favourable forecasts from IMD and IITM, authorities have decided to lift Stage-III restrictions. However, actions under Stage-I and Stage-II remain active to prevent further degradation of air quality.