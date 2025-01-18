LIVE news: Kolkata court to pronounce RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case verdict today

A court in Kolkata will deliver on Saturday (January 18) the verdict in the rape and murder of a doctor at the city-based RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police have formed 20 teams to search for the accused who attacked the Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence, leaving him injured, said Mumbai Police. To ensure the early arrest of the accused, the police have started investigating people roaming around unnecessarily at night. Along with this, people whose names are already in the police records are also being called to the police stations for questioning. The police are also showing the picture of the accused captured in the CCTV footage during interrogation. Last night, the police brought more than 15 people to the police station for questioning.

TikTok said it will have to go dark this weekend unless the outgoing Biden administration assures the company it won't enforce a shutdown of the popular app after the Supreme Court on Friday unanimously upheld the federal law banning the app unless it's sold by its China-based parent company. The Supreme Court in its ruling held that the risk to national security posed by TikTok's ties to China overcomes concerns about limiting speech by the app or its 170 million users in the United States.