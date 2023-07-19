Gruha Lakshmi: Registration begins for Congress' guarantee scheme in K'taka

Karnataka Women and child welfare minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on Saturday announced the enrollment for the Congress government’s fourth guarantee scheme, Gruha Lakshmi, from 19 July (today). According to the minister, the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana beneficiaries would have the option to enrol for free without being lured by any middleman.

CM Siddaramaiah will launch the scheme today. Under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, women heads of households in the state would get ₹2,000 monthly. As per the minister, this scheme would benefit around 12.8 million families in the state.

Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Karnataka: Insight Women heads of households would get ₹2,000 monthly in this scheme. Those having APL/BPL and Antyodaya cards can profit from this advantage but the income tax and GST payers can't benefit from this scheme.

Women heads of households can visit the centres with their above Poverty Line card (APL) Below Poverty Line (BPL)/Antyodaya card and Bank-linked Aadhaar card. The minister said that anyone who does not have an Aadhaar-linked bank account can produce a passbook. The passbook's information will be fed into the system. Assuming the data of the recipient on the passbook coordinates with that on the ration card, the software will quickly approve it," the minister added. Those able to avail the advantage will likewise need to carry with them Aadhaar-linked mobile phones to the centres.

Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Karnataka: Registration process

The registration for the scheme may be done at Karnataka-1, Bengaluru-1, Grama-1 or Bapuji Seva Kendra centres. Women who are the family's head should go to these centres with their Aadhaar linked to a bank and the necessary APL/BPL/Antyodaya card. To avail this scheme, one can register for free at these centres or volunteer 'People's representatives' will go to every house and register free of charge.

The beneficiaries would likewise get an SMS having details of the time and place to enrol for the plan, she said. If the beneficiaries miss the appointment, they can visit a similar centre after 5 pm to get themselves enrolled. " Because it is a continuous process, there is no enrollment deadline for the scheme," Karnataka Women and child welfare minister Laxmi Hebbalkar stated. The department has chosen to recruit 'Praja Pratinidhi' (Citizens’ representative), who will go to the beneficiaries and assist them with getting covered in the scheme. She also warned of severe punishment for those soliciting cash for the scheme enrolment.