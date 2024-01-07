Home / India News / Gunfight breaks out between militants, security forces in Manipur's Moreh

Gunfight breaks out between militants, security forces in Manipur's Moreh

Hills-based militants attacked state police forces, who retaliated, resulting in a gunfight, a police officer said

Representative Image
Press Trust of India Imphal

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2024 | 10:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A gunfight broke out between security forces and militants in Manipur's Moreh town along the India-Myanmar border on Sunday night, police said.

Hills-based militants attacked state police forces, who retaliated, resulting in a gunfight, a police officer said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Further details are awaited.

The border town in Tengnoupal district had witnessed a heavy gunfight on January 2, in which six security personnel, including a BSF jawan, were injured. They were airlifted to Imphal for better treatment. Before that, the town witnessed similar gun-battles since December 30.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh had last week remarked that there were "high chances" that foreign mercenaries from Myanmar were involved in the attacks in Moreh.

Also Read

'Ads of greatness won't be enough': Priyanka slams PM over Manipur violence

Beijing lodges protest to Myanmar as its artillery fire injures five

UN Security Council, minus China, Russia condemns Myanmar military actions

Meitei students' murder sparks fresh violence in Imphal: All details here

Turkey strikes Kurdish militants in Iraq after warning for Ankara bombing

India booming with highway, railway, air route expansion: Yogi Adityanath

Gaganyaan mission: Isro to carry out final launch in 2025, says MoS Singh

NDMC to hire advisor for development of parking areas in Lutyens' Delhi

Security upped after Raman Science Centre in Nagpur gets bomb threat email

3 criminal laws framed with spirit of 'citizen, dignity, justice first': PM

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ManipurManipur govtmilitants attackIndia-MyanmarBSF jawan

First Published: Jan 07 2024 | 10:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story