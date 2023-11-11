Happy Choti Diwali 2023: Top 10 wishes, messages, quotes to share

Choti Diwali is celebrated a day before the main Diwali , and the day is also known as Naraka Chaturdashi. Choti Diwali is the second day of the five-day festival, Diwali. This day marks the victory of good over evil.

According to Hindu mythology, there was a demon king, Narakasur in Pragjyotishpur, province to the South of Nepal, who defeated Lord Krishna and other deities and imprisoned 16,000 daughters of different gods and goddesses, the demon also snatched the earrings of Aditi, the mother of all the gods and goddess. A day before Naraka Chaturdashi, Lord Krishna defeated the demon king and freed all the captured 16,000 daughters. Lord Krishna also recovered goddess Aditi's earrings. Hence to celebrate the victory of Lord Krishna and his return to home is celebrated as Choti Diwali.

On Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali, Lord Krishna, Lord Hanuman, Yama and Maa Kali are worshipped to get rid of all sins. Oil flowers and sandalwood are used as puja samagri, and coconuts are offered to lord Hanuman along with Prasada of sesame and poha with ghee and sugar.

In some of the places, the day is celebrated as Kali Chaudas, Bhoot Chaudasi and Roop Chaudas. While people in Maharashtra celebrate Naraka Chaturdashi as Abhyang snan. However, for many people or in many places, both Choti Diwali and Deepawali are celebrated on the same day.

What are the rituals of Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi 2023?

Here are the rituals of Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi:

On this day, people wear new clothes.

Oil bath early in the morning especially Brahma Muhurat.

Decorating houses

Making beautiful and colourful rangolis.

Lighting earthen candles.