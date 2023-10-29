Haryana govt implements 20% quota for SCs in Group A, B promotions: Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that Haryana government has "provided reservations in promotion for classes 1 and 2".

"Different social classes get different facilities due to the Constitution. SC get a 20 per cent reservation while entering jobs, but it is not taken into account during promotions. Now we have provided reservations in promotion for classes 1 and 2. It has been implemented from today," Khattar said in a statement.

Previously, the reservation was limited to Group C and D posts in the state government.

Directorate of Information Public Relations and Language said that many MLAs expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister over this decision.

"Many MLAs including Rajya Sabha MP Shri Krishan Lal Panwar expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Manohar Lal for giving reservation to Scheduled Castes in promotion in A, B category of government jobs," an official statement said.