Home / India News / RIL chairman Ambani receives fresh death threat, email demands Rs 200 cr

RIL chairman Ambani receives fresh death threat, email demands Rs 200 cr

"Another email came from the same email account in which it was written 'U have not responded to our email now the amount is 200 crore otherwise the death warrant is signed'," police said

ANI Politics
Earlier, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday received death threats via email threatening to shoot him if he failed to pay Rs 20 crore | (Photo: Bloomberg)

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2023 | 11:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has received fresh death threats via email threatening to shoot him if he fails to pay Rs 200 crore, police said on Saturday.

Police said that this time the emailer raised his demand from Rs 20 crore to Rs 200 crore due to lack of response to the previous email.

"Another email came from the same email account in which it was written 'U have not responded to our email now the amount is 200 crore otherwise the death warrant is signed'," police said.

Earlier, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday received death threats via email threatening to shoot him if he failed to pay Rs 20 crore.

According to the Mumbai police, it was written in the threatening email that "If you don't give us 20 crore rupees, we will kill you, we have the best shooters in India."

After receiving the email, based on the complaint of Mukesh Ambani's security in-charge, the Gamdevi Police of Mumbai registered a case against an unknown person under sections 387 and 506 (2) of the IPC.

Further investigation is underway.

Also Read

Mukesh Ambani receives death threat, email demands Rs 20 crore

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 cr on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

Reliance seeks shareholder nod to appoint Ambani as head for another 5 yrs

WI vs IND: Mukesh Kumar rewarded with ODI debut for good showing in Tests

Mukesh Ambani sells his four-floor $9 million Manhattan residence

Mumbai's iconic Premier Padmini taxis to bow out after six decades

MCD to regularise 5,000 sanitation workers next week: Delhi Mayor

PM speaks with Egyptian President, discusses Israeli military ops in Gaza

ED conducts raids in MP, K'taka, Maharashtra to probe illegal betting apps

India's G20 Presidency opens doors for global investment: MoS Finance

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mukesh AmbaniReliance Industries

First Published: Oct 28 2023 | 11:06 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story