Have sent project reports for proposals worth Rs 930 cr to Centre: Goa CM

The CM said that the state has already submitted 90 per cent of the utilisation certificates for the projects that were approved in the past by the Centre

Press Trust of India Panaji
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 12:21 PM IST
The Goa government has sent detailed project reports for proposals worth Rs 930 crore to the Centre for funding, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

Talking to reporters after chairing a review meeting, Sawant on Tuesday said that Goa's financial situation was good amid various reforms.

He said that Goa has submitted to the Centre detailed project reports for various proposals worth Rs 930 crore to be undertaken in the state.

The CM said that the state has already submitted 90 per cent of the utilisation certificates for the projects that were approved in the past by the Centre.

There are no bills pending (of any contractor by the state government). The State government is also reviewing the loans taken from the agencies like NABARD and SIDBI, he said.

Topics :GoaBJPCentreNABARDInfra Projects

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 12:21 PM IST

