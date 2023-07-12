Home / India News / Google Doodle celebrates India's premier street food Pani Puri with a game

Google Doodle celebrates India's premier street food Pani Puri with a game

The popular street food has many variations and is known by various names across the length and breadth of the country

BS Web Team New Delhi
According to a legend, pani puri was first invented by Draupadi during the Mahabharata

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 12:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On July 12, 2015, a restaurant in Indore created a Golden Book of World Records (GBWR) for serving 51 flavours of India's premier street food, pani puri. Eight years later, Google is honouring this feat with a colourful, and an interactive 'pani puri' doodle.

As many as 51 flavours were served at the Vidorra restaurant in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on July 12, 2015.

Search giant Google is celebrating pani puri with a special interactive game, Doodle. In the game, users have to help a street vendor fulfil pani puri orders by helping them choose from different pani puri flavours in order to match the flavour preferences of each customer.

Google introduced the new game by terming pani puri "as a popular street food across South Asia. Deep-fried puris are served cold and filled with tasty chutneys and flavoured waters".

Even in the past, Google has created doodles for food items such as pizza, kimchi, strawberries, bubble tea, ice cream, mango, and many others

Origin of pani puri

According to a legend, pani puri was first invented by Draupadi during the Mahabharata. Draupadi married the Pandavas when they were in exile, living with limited resources. Kunti, Draupadi's mother-in-law, asked Draupadi to use leftover aloo sabzi and wheat dough to make something that would satisfy the hunger of all five men. The resulting dish that Draupadi made was a bite-sized pani puri.

Pani puri goes by different names as there are many regional variations that exist across India. In Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, pani puri is a 'bite-sized street food', in which the filling is boiled chickpeas, a white pea mixture, and sprouts dipped in tangy and spicy pani.

In north Indian states such as Delhi and Punjab, this street food is known as 'gol gappas'. Gol gappas are filled with a mixture of potatoes and chickpeas, and paired with jaljeera-flavored water. In West Bengal and parts of Bihar and Jharkhand, the name 'puchkas' or 'fuchkas' is used to describe this snack, in which tamarind pulp is the key ingredient.

Here’s how to play the game:

-Go to www.google.com
-Click on the Doodle that is displayed just above the search bar
-Choose the mode you want to play in: timed or relaxed and complete the orders

Also Read

Google pays tribute to Kitty O'Neil, once the fastest woman in the world

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty muted; PSB index gains 1%, IT stocks fall

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark

Sensex ends above 65,000, Nifty 19,300 for the first time; RIL zooms 2.5%

SC refuses urgent mentioning of plea in summoning of Adipurush makers

Isro gears up for third lunar mission as India eyes to achieve rare feat

Five injured as car carrying pilgrims hits road divider in J-K's Udhampur

Centre has 'murdered' online gaming with 28% GST, says Ashneer Grover

UP govt to organise mega e-auction to allot industrial plots: Officials

Topics :GoogleGoogle Doodlefood itemsstreet food in India

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story