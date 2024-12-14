HC asks Maharashtra govt for details on medical infra expenditure

The Bombay High Court on Saturday directed the Maharashtra government to submit details of the expenditure incurred by it as well as budgetary allocation for medical infrastructure in the state.

A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar also sought details of vacancies of medical, para medical and non-medical staff in government-run hospitals and medical centres. The court was hearing a bunch of petitions, including one initiated suo motu (on its own), raising concerns over the high number of deaths at government hospitals in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts last year. The bench noted that petitioners had raised certain concerns about the government not utilising the allocated budget for purchase of medical equipment and for medical infrastructure. The petitioners told court several hospitals are facing problems of non-availability of medical, non-medical and para medical staff due to vacancies. "Hence, we want an affidavit to be filed by a responsible officer of the state government of the total budgetary allocation and the expenditure incurred. In case the budgetary allocation has not been utilised then the affidavit shall also state the reason behind the same," the High Court said. The bench noted that it had, on earlier occasions, directed the government to take adequate and immediate measures to fill up the vacancies. The court posted the matter for further hearing on January 29.