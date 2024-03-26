HC seeks response of govt to plea against FCRA licence cancellation of CPR

The Delhi High Court recently issued notice to the central government and sought its response to a plea against the cancellation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence of the Centre for Policy Research (CPR).

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh issued a notice to the central government and asked them to file a short reply within two weeks.

"Issue notice is accepted by the learned Central Government Standing Counsels (CGSC) appearing on behalf of the respondent. He vehemently opposed the instant appeal and prayed for some time to file a short response to the appeal as well as the accompanying application," Justice Singh ordered on March 20.



"Let a short response to the appeal as well as the accompanying application be filed within two weeks from today," Justice Singh ordered.

The matter has been listed on April 25 for further hearing.

In February last year, the central government suspended the CPR's FCRA licence. Later on, the suspension was extended.

It is mandatory to have an FCRA registration to receive funds from foreign countries.

