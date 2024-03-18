Centre likely to drag defaulters of FAME scheme to Delhi High Court

The Centre is planning to take legal action against electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers who have not refunded incentives claimed wrongfully under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME II) scheme. Three original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are yet to refund around Rs 310 crore to the government due to violations of phased manufacturing programme (PMP) guidelines.



According to government officials, the Ministry of Heavy Industries is preparing to move Delhi High Court (HC) against Hero Electric and Benling India.



The matter involving Okinawa Autotech, another defaulter, is already sub-judice. It filed a petition in the