HC to hear plea challenging Hindu prayers in Gyanvapi mosque on Feb 12

The Allahabad High Court had not given any immediate relief to the Gyanvapi Masjid committee which had challenged the Varanasi district court order

File photo of the Gyanvapi Mosque (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Prayagraj

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 1:49 PM IST
The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the plea challenging the order allowing Hindu prayers in a cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque to February 12.

The Allahabad High Court heard the matter and adjourned it for February 12.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which looks after the affairs of the mosque in Varanasi adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, had filed the plea on Friday last week challenging the Varanasi court order allowing prayers in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi Mosque.

The Allahabad High Court had not given any immediate relief to the Gyanvapi Masjid committee which had challenged the Varanasi district court order.

Topics :Allahabad High CourtRam Temple disputeVaranasi

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

