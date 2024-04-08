Home / India News / HC to pronounce on Tuesday verdict on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging arrest

Arvind Kejriwal leaves the Rouse Avenue Court where he was produced in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 7:01 PM IST
The Delhi High Court is scheduled to deliver on Tuesday its verdict on a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in judicial custody in a money laundering case linked with the alleged excise scam, challenging his arrest.

As per the cause list uploaded on the high court's website, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma will pronounce the order at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Besides his arrest, Kejriwal has also challenged his subsequent remand in the Enforcement Directorate's custody. He was later remanded in judicial custody and is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

The AAP national convener has questioned the "timing" of his arrest by the agency and said it was in contravention of the basic structure of the Constitution, including democracy, free and fair elections and level playing field.

The ED has opposed the plea and contended that Kejriwal cannot claim "immunity" from arrest on the ground of upcoming elections as law is applied equally to him and an "aam aadmi".

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.

He was sent to judicial custody in the case on April 1 after he was produced in the trial court on expiry of ED custody.
 

The matter pertains to the alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped.

Topics :Excise DutyArvind KejriwalDelhi High Court

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 7:01 PM IST

