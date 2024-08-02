Heatstroke took 374 lives, over 67,000 cases till Jul 27: Health Ministry

India has reported 374 deaths and 67,637 cases of suspected heatstroke from March 1 to July 27 this year, according to Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel. The alarming figures were disclosed in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The latest data reveals a significant increase from the earlier estimates provided by the Ministry of Health, which reported 110 deaths and 42,000 cases by June 18. The majority of these incidents occurred in rural areas, where strenuous outdoor work associated with agriculture and poor health infrastructure exacerbated the impact of the heatwave.

Uttar Pradesh was the worst-hit state, recording 52 deaths. Bihar followed with 37 fatalities, while Odisha and Delhi reported 26 and 25 deaths respectively. These statistics were compiled under the National Heat-Related Illness and Death Surveillance by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Government response and measures

Minister Patel highlighted that States and Union Territories have been submitting data on heatstroke cases and deaths through the Integrated Health Information Portal since 2023. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) issues annual advisories to state and UT health departments to implement awareness, preparedness, and response measures.

This year’s advisory was issued on February 29, with the Union Health Ministry’s Secretary communicating with the chief secretaries of all states and UTs. The advisory outlined measures to strengthen health sector preparedness and increase community awareness about heat-related illnesses.

Record-breaking temp and weather anomalies

June 2024 saw the highest temperature recorded in the month in a decade, reaching a scorching 47 degrees Celsius. This is a stark increase from the highest temperatures recorded in previous years: 41.8 degree Celsius in June 2023, 44.2 degree Celsius in 2022, and 43 degree Celsius in 2021. Additionally, India experienced its hottest July in terms of night-time temperatures and the second hottest July overall since 1901.

The record heatwave was accompanied by exceptionally heavy rainfall in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Kerala, leading to significant flooding. For the east and northeast regions of India, it was the warmest July on record for both mean and minimum temperatures.

The severe heatwave has highlighted the urgent need for improved infrastructure and preparedness to handle extreme weather conditions, particularly in rural areas. The government’s proactive measures and advisories are critical in mitigating the impact of such heatwaves, but the increasing frequency and intensity of these events underscore the importance of long-term strategies to address climate change and its effects on public health.