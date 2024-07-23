Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Budget / News / 3 cancer drugs now exempt from customs duty; X-ray tubes to become cheaper

3 cancer drugs now exempt from customs duty; X-ray tubes to become cheaper

The Union minister also brought down the customs duty on X-ray tubes used in medical X-ray machines

Cancer cells
The current duty of 15 per cent will be reduced to 5 per cent until March 31, 2025. (Image by kjpargeter on Freepik)
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 2:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
To bring down the cost of cancer treatment, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lifted the customs duty from three cancer medicines in the Union Budget tabled Tuesday.

The Union minister also brought down the customs duty on X-ray tubes used in medical X-ray machines.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The three medicines, Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, Osimertinib, and Durvalumab were previously subject to a 10 per cent customs duty. Now these drugs will be imported duty-free.

Additionally, there was a proposed reduction in customs duties on X-ray tubes used in the manufacture of X-ray machines for medical, surgical, dental, and veterinary purposes.

The current duty of 15 per cent will be reduced to 5 per cent until March 31, 2025.

Thereafter, the duty will increase to 7.5 per cent from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, and then revert to 10 per cent from April 1, 2026.

More From This Section

Budget 2024 LIVE news: Govt cuts custom duty; mobile phones, gold & silver jewellery to get cheaper

Union Budget 2024: Jewellery shares rally as govt cuts custom duty on gold

Budget 2024: FM cuts basic customs duty on mobile phones, chargers to 15%

Budget 2024: Bihar temples to be transformed into world-class destinations

Special allocations of Rs 15000 cr made to AP in Budget after 5 years: TDP


“I also propose changes in the BCD (Basics Custom Duty) on x-ray tubes & flat panel detectors for use in medical x-ray machines under the Phased Manufacturing Programme, so as to synchronise them with domestic capacity addition” FM Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

Trastuzumab Deruxtecan is used for the treatment of breast cancer or gastric or gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma.

Osimertinib is used to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in patients who have certain types of abnormal epidermal growth factor (EGFR) genes.

And Durvalumab is used alone or with other drugs to treat adults with certain types of biliary tract cancer (including bile duct cancer and gallbladder cancer), endometrial cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma (a type of liver cancer), non-small cell lung cancer, and small cell lung cancer.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Zydus Lifesciences gets Mexican authority nod for cancer remedy biosimilar

Delhi fake cancer drugs case: How top hospitals became involved in the scam

AstraZeneca chemotherapy gets US nod for certain type of endometrial cancer

Delaware judge allows more than 70,000 Zantac lawsuits to go forward

AstraZeneca to establish $1.5 billion cancer drug plant in Singapore

Topics :cancer drugscancer drugcancer risk3D X-ray imaging technologyBudget and EconomyBudget 2024Health Ministry

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story