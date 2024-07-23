3 cancer drugs now exempt from customs duty; X-ray tubes to become cheaper

“I also propose changes in the BCD (Basics Custom Duty) on x-ray tubes & flat panel detectors for use in medical x-ray machines under the Phased Manufacturing Programme, so as to synchronise them with domestic capacity addition” FM Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.
Trastuzumab Deruxtecan is used for the treatment of breast cancer or gastric or gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma.
Osimertinib is used to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in patients who have certain types of abnormal epidermal growth factor (EGFR) genes.
And Durvalumab is used alone or with other drugs to treat adults with certain types of biliary tract cancer (including bile duct cancer and gallbladder cancer), endometrial cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma (a type of liver cancer), non-small cell lung cancer, and small cell lung cancer.