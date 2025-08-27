Home / India News / Thunderstorms likely in Jammu, yellow alert issued for Delhi-NCR

The Jammu region continues to be among the worst-hit areas in north India, with the weather department issuing an orange alert for Wednesday

Delhi Rains, Rain
New Delhi: People ride a scooter amid heavy monsoon rain, at Connaught Place in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025.(Photo: PTI)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 12:38 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy to very heavy rains will continue over most parts of north and northwest India on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall and landslides have caused severe damage across Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.
 
Rain likely to continue in Delhi-NCR 
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in parts of Delhi and national capital region (NCR). Last night, airlines including SpiceJet and IndiGo advised commuters to check the status of their flights. The IMD has forecast light and patchy rain in the city for the remainder of the month.
 
Heavy rain likely in Jammu region 
The IMD issued an alert for widespread thunderstorms across Jammu and surrounding areas on Wednesday morning, 27 August 2025. According to the department, heavy rain, thunderstorms, and possible hail are likely in Jammu, RS Pura, Samba, Akhnoor, Nagrota, Kot Bhalwal, Bishnah, Vijaypur, Purmandal, and parts of Kathua and Udhampur. Jammu and Kashmir saw heavy rainfall on Tuesday, causing widespread damage. Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar and Kishtwar-Doda national highways was suspended, and numerous hill roads were blocked or damaged by landslides and flash floods. Many trains to and from Jammu were cancelled.
 
Vaishno Devi route hit, trains cancelled 
The winding route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hill was particularly affected. More than nine people were killed when the mountainside gave way around 3 pm, and 21 others were injured.
 
The Northern Railways cancelled 22 trains scheduled to halt at or depart from Jammu and Katra stations, and short-terminated 27 trains in the division. Of the cancelled services, nine trains were from Katra, the base camp of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, and one from Jammu.
 
Connectivity disrupted in Himachal 
Connectivity remains cut off in parts of Chamba district due to road and network failures. Several major stretches in Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, and Shimla districts have been rendered impassable by landslides and debris.
Himachal Pradesh has suffered significant loss of life and property during the ongoing monsoon season. According to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, 310 people have died since 20 June. 158 of these deaths occurred in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, lightning strikes, electrocution, and other causes, while 152 deaths were due to road accidents.
 

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

