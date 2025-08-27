Thunderstorms likely in Jammu, yellow alert issued for Delhi-NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy to very heavy rains will continue over most parts of north and northwest India on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall and landslides have caused severe damage across Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

Rain likely to continue in Delhi-NCR

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in parts of Delhi and national capital region (NCR). Last night, airlines including SpiceJet and IndiGo advised commuters to check the status of their flights. The IMD has forecast light and patchy rain in the city for the remainder of the month.

Heavy rain likely in Jammu region

The IMD issued an alert for widespread thunderstorms across Jammu and surrounding areas on Wednesday morning, 27 August 2025. According to the department, heavy rain, thunderstorms, and possible hail are likely in Jammu, RS Pura, Samba, Akhnoor, Nagrota, Kot Bhalwal, Bishnah, Vijaypur, Purmandal, and parts of Kathua and Udhampur. Jammu and Kashmir saw heavy rainfall on Tuesday, causing widespread damage. Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar and Kishtwar-Doda national highways was suspended, and numerous hill roads were blocked or damaged by landslides and flash floods. Many trains to and from Jammu were cancelled. Vaishno Devi route hit, trains cancelled The winding route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hill was particularly affected. More than nine people were killed when the mountainside gave way around 3 pm, and 21 others were injured.