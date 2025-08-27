LIVE news updates: Additional 25% tariff imposed by US President Trump on India comes into effect

The additional 25 per cent tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump on India for its purchases of Russian oil came into force on Wednesday, raising the overall levy on Indian goods to 50 per cent.

In a draft order issued on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated that the increased tariffs would apply to Indian products entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouses for consumption, from 12:01 am Eastern Daylight Time on 27 August 2025.

Trump had earlier announced reciprocal tariffs of 25 per cent on India, which came into effect on 7 August, alongside duties on about 70 other countries. On that date, the US president also declared the doubling of tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent in response to India’s purchases of Russian crude, while allowing a 21-day window to negotiate an agreement.

India’s Response

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that he would not compromise on the interests of farmers, cattle-rearers, and small-scale industries, cautioning that “pressure on us may increase, but we will bear it.”

The DHS order clarified that Indian products, except those listed under section 3 of Executive Order 14329, would face the additional ad valorem duty if they were entered for consumption, or taken out of warehouses, on or after 12:01 am EDT on 27 August 2025.

However, exemptions apply to Indian goods already shipped and en route to the US before the deadline, provided they are cleared for consumption or removed from warehouses before 12:01 am EDT on 17 September 2025, with importers required to certify this by declaring the special code HTSUS 9903.01.85 to US Customs.

Commenting on the development, Mark Linscott, Senior Advisor with the Washington DC-based consultancy The Asia Group, remarked that the US and India had “managed to convert what appeared to be a true and unprecedented win-win on trade into a remarkable lose-lose.”

He noted that, for the moment, negotiations on reciprocal tariffs remain fragile as both sides deliberate on India’s Russian oil purchases. “Hopefully, cooler heads who understand the value of the relationship will prevail in finding the path forward,” Linscott added.