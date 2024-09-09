Heavy rain over last few days lead to closure of over 60 roads in Himachal

Over 60 roads have been blocked in Himachal Pradesh following rains in the past days, officials said on Monday. A maximum of 30 roads were closed in Shimla, 16 in Mandi, 10 in Kangra, two in Kullu and one each in Kinnaur, Una, Sirmaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts, the state emergency operation centre (SEOC) said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp As many as 17 power schemes are also disrupted in the state, the SEOC said. Light rains lashed few parts of the state since Sunday evening. Kasauli was the wettest, recording 25 mm of rain followed by 18.6 mm in Shimla, 16 mm in Jubbarhatti, 12.3 mm in Kufri, 12.2 mm in Naina Devi, 8.4 mm in Solan, 5.2 mm in Berthin and 5 mm in Dalhousie.

Himachal Pradesh's rainfall deficit since the onset of monsoon in the state on June 27 stands at 21 per cent, with the state receiving 524.1 mm rainfall against an average of 663.9 mm.

A total of 158 people have died in rain-related incidents during the ongoing monsoon season from June 27 till September 7, while 30 are still missing. The state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,305 crore, the officials added.

Of the 158 rain related deaths, 39 died after falling from height, 27 drowned, 26 died due to snake bite, 23 in cloudburst, 17 were electrocuted, eight were killed in flash floods, six in landslides, one in lightning and 11 died of other reasons, they said.