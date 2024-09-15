Heavy rains in UP causes flood-like situation in low-lying villages

Amid heavy rains in the state over the past few days, several areas have been experiencing severe waterlogging here. Visuals from Rampur on Sunday showed a flood-like situation in the low-lying villages in Rampur. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp A resident of the village said that the crops have been destroyed due to heavy rains and there is no food left for the animals. Speaking to ANI, he said, "The crops have been destroyed due to the heavy rains and there is no food left for the animals. We have been facing severe issues due to the heavy rain."

Jameel, another villager, said the whole village has been submerged in water and there is no food left for consumption.

"We have no food left anymore. All our resources are over. There is water in the whole village, we don't know what to do," he said.

Another villager said "There is water everywhere, in the houses and on the roads. Living here is becoming very difficult. "

Earlier today, as many as ten people lost their lives after a three-storey building collapsed due to heavy rain in the Zakir Colony area of Meerut city in Uttar Pradesh.

Police and fire officials are carrying out rescue operations. Selva Kumari, Commissioner Meerut Division said that the Army, NDRF, and SDRF have been informed.

Selva Kumari said, "A building has collapsed in Zakir Colony. A rescue operation is underway. Machinery has arrived at the spot and lights have been placed. Police and fire officials are carrying out rescue operations. Army, NDRF, and SDRF have been informed. Rescue operation is being intensified."

Currently, 11 districts in Uttar Pradesh are affected by floods. So far, 17 people have died due to floods, as per information by the office of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

As per the UP Chief Minister's office in a post on X, "Relief money of Rs 4 lakh each has been provided to the families of the deceased. So far, relief money has been provided to 30 affected people in connection with the loss of 30 animals. 3,056 houses have been damaged. Relief assistance has been distributed in connection."

Chief Minister Adityanath has given instructions to deploy NDRF, SDRF and PAC teams as per requirement in the flood-affected areas.